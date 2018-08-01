LONG TIME SIOUX CITY REPORTER DIES AT AGE 80

A long time member of the Siouxland news media has passed away.

Jolene Stevens died Wednesday morning at a Sgt. Bluff care facility at the age of 80.

Stevens graduated from Iowa State University in 1961 with a degree in Agricultural Journalism.

Her first job was with the Fort Dodge Messenger and she eventually came to Sioux City and worked at KTIV, KMEG, and KCAU.

During her time at KCAU, she covered the Rapid City Flood and interviewed Russel Means during the siege at Wounded Knee.

More recently she was a special correspondent for the LeMars Daily Sentinel, the Dakota County Star and covered Northwest Iowa for Farm-News.com.

Stevens was the first woman to be named an honorary fire fighter by Local 7 of the International Association of Firefighters.

She has also written several books and was working on a history of the Gill family when she became ill.

Stevens is survived by her brother Jim of St. Joseph, Missouri and many friends and colleagues.

A memorial service for Jolene Stevens will be held at a later date.