HARD ROCK CASINO SEES REVENUE INCREASE IN PAST YEAR

Iowa’s state-licensed gaming casinos saw an overall increase in revenues despite a drop in the number of visitors by more than one-million for the fiscal year that ended June 30th.

Racing and Gaming Administrator Brian Ohorilko says the 19 Iowa casinos took in gross revenue of just under one-point-five billion dollars.

OC….PERCENTAGE POINT :09

The Hard Rock Casino in Sioux City saw a five percent increase to a little more than 80-point-nine ($80,911,617) million dollars.

The Hard Rock recently expanded, adding a new wine bar and gaming area, but Ohorilko doesn’t know if that impacted numbers.

OC….different marketing. ;15

Ohorilko says the Hard Rock can take advantage of its concert amenities, like Battery Park and Anthem.

OC………state of Iowa. :10

Ohorilko says it appears the state’s casino market remains pretty stable, however, the number of people who went through the casino doors dropped again.

OC….while they’re there. :19

Visitors to the casinos dropped from 21-point-eight million last fiscal year to 20-point-seven million this year.

Ohorilko says nine facilities were up year-over-year and 10 facilities were down.”