BIBLER TAKES THE WITNESS STAND IN FIRST DEGREE MURDER TRIAL

Thomas Bibler took the witness stand Wednesday in his first degree murder trial in Le Mars.

Bibler’s accused of fatally stabbing his sister, Shannon Bogh, in June of 2016.

Defense attorney Billy Oyardare questioned Bibler about the medications he had taken during the day of the alleged stabbing:

OC……..got off work. ;21

Bibler testified that he didn’t take Ambien every day, didn’t have a current prescription but took it when he needed it.

Ambien is a medication used to treat anxiety and insomnia.

Plymouth County Attorney Darrin Raymond then cross-examined Bibler and Bibler appeared to contradict himself on what he had told a psychologist who had interviewed him:

OC…….she got it wrong, Yes. :26

The bench trial before Judge Jeffrey Neary adjourned for the day with no set date to resume.

Prosecutor Darrin Raymond may yet call another witness, however, that witness is not available at this time.

It is not known when the trial will continue.