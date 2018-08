WOODBURY COUNTY FAIR HAS SIX NIGHTS OF GRANDSTAND EVENTS

THE 90TH ANNUAL WOODBURY COUNTY FAIR IS UNDERWAY IN MOVILLE.

FAIR BOARD MEMBER BOB ROUNDS SAYS THIS YEAR’S GRANDSTAND SHOWS ARE OUTSTANDING:

ROUNDS SAYS THE WEEKEND HAS EVEN MORE GREAT EVENTS:

ALL OF THE GRANDSTAND EVENTS BEGIN AT 7PM.

THE WOODBURY COUNTY FAIR EXHIBITS AND MIDWAY OPENS TO THE PUBLIC ON WEDNESDAY WITH OLD TOWN OPENING AT 11:30AM.

THE FAIR IS LOCATED JUST OFF HIGHWAY 20 IN MOVILLE.