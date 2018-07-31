TIBBETTS INVESTIGATORS STILL FOLLOWING LEADS IN STUDENT’S DISAPPEARANCE

Investigators say they still don’t know what happened to a 20-year-old Iowa college student who vanished nearly two weeks ago.

Lead investigator Kevin Winker of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, says they are working every lead and tip that comes in to determine what happened to Mollie Tibbetts:

He says investigators have drawn no conclusions about what happened, but that her disappearing on her own is “not consistent with her past”:

Tibbetts was last seen jogging in her hometown of Brooklyn on the evening of July 18th.

Her family reported her missing the next day after she didn’t show up to work.

Family members have said she was dog-sitting at the home where her longtime boyfriend, his brother and the brother’s fiancee live.

Radio Iowa