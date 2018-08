THE 90TH ANNUAL WOODBURY COUNTY FAIR GETS UNDERWAY TONIGHT (TUESDAY) IN MOVILLE, BEGINNING A SIX NIGHT RUN.

FAIR BOARD MEMBER BOB ROUNDS SAYS THERE’S A SPECIAL KICKOFF EVENT THIS EVENING IN THE GRANDSTAND:

OC………..A FUN EVENT. ;10

THE A-T-V RODEO BEGINS AT 7PM.

THE WOODBURY COUNTY FAIR EXHIBITS AND MIDWAY OPENS TO THE PUBLIC ON WEDNESDAY WITH OLD TOWN OPENING AT 11:30AM.

THE FAIR IS LOCATED JUST OFF HIGHWAY 20 IN MOVILLE.