FATAL COLLISION CLOSES HIGHWAY 20 EAST OF CORRECTIONVILLE (UPDATE)

Updated 5:24pm 7/31/18

ONE PERSON HAS DIED FOLLOWING THE COLLISION BETWEEN A SEMI AND A PICK UP TRUCK ON HIGHWAY 20 EAST OF CORRECTIONVILLE.

MAJOR TODD WIECK OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE SAYS THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED IN THE 4200 BLOCK OF HIGHWAY 20 EAST, JUST BEFORE 2PM.

OC…PART OF THE INVESTIGATION. ;26

DEBRIS FROM THE AFTERMATH OF THE COLLISION LITTERED THE ROADWAY AND THE HIGHWAY WAS CLOSED BECAUSE OF THE SPILLED FLUIDS.

THE DRIVER OF THE SEMI WAS TRANSPORTED TO MERCY MEDICAL CENTER.

THE NAMES OF THE DRIVERS HAVE NOT BEEN RELEASED.

————————————————————–

A COLLISION BETWEEN A SEMI AND A SMALLER TRUCK HAS TEMPORARILY CLOSED HIGHWAY 20 EAST OF CORRECTIONVILLE.

EMERGENCY VEHICLES WERE SENT TO THE 4200 BLOCK OF HIGHWAY 20 JUST BEFORE 2PM.

THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT SAYS DEBRIS FROM THE AFTERMATH OF THE COLLISION LITTERED THE ROADWAY AND TRAFFIC HAS BEEN DETOURED.

AT LEAST ONE PERSON WAS REPORTED INJURED.

WE’LL HAVE MORE DETAILS WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE.

PHOTO COURTESY SHERIFF DAVE DREW