WOODBURY COUNTY TRIAL DATE SET FOR PURSUIT SUSPECT

Trial has been set for a Sioux City man accused of ramming police cars during a July 6th pursuit that started in South Sioux City and ended in Sioux City.

43-year-old Larry Johnson II will stand trial on charges of assaulting an officer and eluding on October 2nd in Woodbury County District Court.

The Nebraska State Patrol says the incident began when a Nebraska trooper tried to stop a pickup truck being pursued by South Sioux City police.

Johnson was the suspect in an alleged shoplifting incident in South Sioux City and had fled.

Officials say the truck rammed the trooper’s car, which had maneuvered in front of it, before the truck crossed into Iowa.

The trooper and a Dakota County sheriff’s cruiser followed Johnson’s truck onto Interstate 29.

The pursuit ended on Singing Hills Boulevard near a truck stop after the suspect’s vehicle had struck a Dakota County Sheriff’s car.

Johnson remains in the Woodbury County Jail on $160-thousand dollars bond.