ROSIE WALSH – GHOSTED: A Novel

Author: Rosie Walsh

Book: GHOSTED: A Novel

Publishing: Pamela Dorman Books (July 24, 2018)

Synopsis (from the Publisher):

“I absolutely loved this book and didn’t want it to end.” –Liane Moriarty, #1 New York Times bestselling author of Big Little Lies

Seven perfect days. Then he disappeared. A love story with a secret at its heart.

When Sarah meets Eddie, they connect instantly and fall in love. To Sarah, it seems as though her life has finally begun. And it’s mutual: It’s as though Eddie has been waiting for her, too. Sarah has never been so certain of anything. So when Eddie leaves for a long-booked vacation and promises to call from the airport, she has no cause to doubt him. But he doesn’t call.

Sarah’s friends tell her to forget about him, but she can’t. She knows something’s happened–there must be an explanation.

Minutes, days, weeks go by as Sarah becomes increasingly worried. But then she discovers she’s right. There is a reason for Eddie’s disappearance, and it’s the one thing they didn’t share with each other: the truth.