POLICE SEEK VIDEO IN 4TH STREET ASSAULT INVESTIGATION

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING AN ASSAULT ON THE CITY’S WESTSIDE EARLY SUNDAY MORNING.

OFFICERS WERE SENT TO THE 1100 BLOCK OF 4TH STREET JUST AFTER 2AM FOR A DISTURBANCE INVOLVING SEVERAL INDIVIDUALS.

WHEN POLICE ARRIVED, IT APPEARED THAT OTHER PEOPLE WERE TAKING VIDEO OF THE DISTURBANCE ON THEIR CELL PHONES.

POLICE ARE ASKING ANYONE WITH THAT VIDEO OF THE DISTURBANCE TO CONTACT THEM.

THE INVESTIGATION OF THE ASSAULT IS CONTINUING.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION SHOULD CALL THE CRIMESTOPPERS HOTLINE AT 258-TIPS (8477).