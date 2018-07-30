MATNEY’S COLONIAL MANOR PLACED IN RECEIVERSHIP

A South Sioux City nursing home has been placed in receivership because of financial issues.

A Dakota County District judge signed an order that Matney’s Colonial Manor, a 77-bed nursing home and assisted living facility at 3200 G Street in South Sioux to place the business in receivership for uninterrupted operation of the facilities to maintain the health and safety of residents.

On July 25th the Department of Health and Human Services was notified by the owner’s family of the owner’s death and stated they were not going to continue operating the facility.

DHHS was also told by the family that the facility would not make payroll today (Monday).

The DHHS requested the court place the facility into receivership to protect the health and safety of the residents.

A state inspector visited the facility and found there were suitable supplies of medical equipment and food and that there was no immediate danger to residents.

The court appointed receiver is, Sharon Colling, of Lantern Health Services.

The receiver has assumed responsibility for all operations based on the facility’s available funds.

A court hearing Tuesday will assess whether the receivership will be extended.