COMMUNITY POLICING AN IMPORTANT PART OF SIOUX CITY POLICE “GOLD STANDARD”

Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller says the city’s police department received the best performance report possible from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies conference this past weekend in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

The department was awarded the “Gold Standard With Excellence”, the highest award given by CALEA.

Mueller says it’s the eighth time the department has applied for the review, which takes place every three years.

Only 1% of agencies in North America have achieved the honor.

The chief was questioned by a panel during the final decision process in Michigan, and community policing activities were a big part of those questions:

Mueller says the high rating is thanks to the hard work of the officers and command staff who follow the policies and protocols set by the department.