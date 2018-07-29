SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT AWARDED GOLD STANDARD OF EXCELLENCE

The Sioux City Police Department has been named one of the top departments in the nation.

The department was awarded the “Gold Standard With Excellence”, at the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies conference Saturday in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

It’s the highest award given by CALEA and only 1% of agencies in North America have achieved the honor.

The certification means our agency follows hundreds of international standards for law enforcement accountability, policies and procedures, training, and overall excellence.

City Police Chief Rex Mueller attended the conference and says the honor is thanks to our incredible officers and wonderful community for supporting this process.