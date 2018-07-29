NEW LIGHTING COMING TO PUBLIC HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL FIELDS

New lighting will soon be coming to Sioux City’s high school baseball fields.

The Sioux City Public Schools Foundation has been awarded a $192,000 grant from the Baseball Tomorrow Fund, the grant program supported by Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association to promote youth baseball and softball.

The grant will provide funding for the installation of field lighting at North High School’s Bud Speraw Field, the East High Baseball Field, and West High’s Baseball Field.

The BTF grant will provide funding for the installation of Musco Lighting, Inc. equipment at the three baseball fields which will allow additional practice and game time for the school teams as well as travel and community teams.

The project is scheduled to begin in September for completion by April 2019.