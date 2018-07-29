EXPLORERS RING UP 50TH WIN OF SEASON

In a pitchers duel from Mercy Field at Lewis and Clark Park the Sioux City Explorers came away Saturday night with a win 2-1 over the Lincoln Saltdogs to improve to 50-16 on the season.

Taylor Jordan (9-2) was able to pick up the win for the X’s as he went 7 innings, allowing just a single run on 7 hits, racking up 7 strikeouts and walking just a single batter.

Sioux City would get their two runs in the third inning with two outs.

Luis Durango got a shallow fly ball to fall into left field and Michael Lang was able to draw a walk to put runners at first and second.

Jay Austin then doubled to right center field bringing both Durango and Lang home for a 2-0 Sioux City lead.

The top three of the order of Durango, Lang and Austin collected four of the six hits that Sioux City had in the ball game.

Lincoln pushed one across in the fifth inning as Dashenko Ricardo reached on an infield single to lead off, advanced to second on a ground ball and scored on a two out single by Jamey Smart.

Sioux City pitchers in the ball game struck out 10 Saltdogs making it the 29th time this season that Sioux City has struck out 10 or more batters in a game.

Sioux City will go for the sweep of the Lincoln Saltdogs on Sunday night in the season finale between the two clubs as the X’s will have James Dykstra take the hill against Joe Bircher for the Saltdogs. First pitch is set for 6:05.