SOUTH DAKOTA HIGH SCHOOL CLASSES TO BE MORE CAREER ORIENTED

Classes for South Dakota High School students will be more career focused beginning this fall.

Governor Dennis Daugaard says only a fraction of students who started 9th grade in the state will earn a degree, so the current system is only working for a minority of students:

Daugaard says employers say they are struggling to find workers who possess the skills they need, so the new graduation requirements will offer students the flexibility to explore various types of career paths:

Daugaard says any student who seeks to go directly into the workforce after high school can find that path through these requirements.