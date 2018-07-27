SLIME A CELEBRITY TO HELP LAUNCH PAD CHILDREN’S MUSEUM

You still have time to pick a local celebrity to get “slimed” this Sunday at the Launch Pad Children’s Museum.

Launch Pad Director Bob Fitch is one of eight people raising money for the Children’s Museum who could get covered with green goo in their “Sloppy Science” event :

Each of the eight are collecting $25 dollar donations and when they reach a thousand dollars they will get slimed.

Fitch says that’s just part of the fun this Sunday afternoon:

Fitch has already experienced the goo once, and is in the running to have it happen again:

Sunday’s event runs from noon to four and you may still make a donation by going to the website at www.launchpadmuseum.com