SGT. BLUFF WOMAN CHARGED WITH ARSON IN FEBRUARY FIRE

A Sgt. Bluff woman has been charged with first degree arson for allegedly starting her home on fire on February 28th.

Court documents state that 34-year-old Aleshia Iverson admitted setting the Vandenberg Circle Duplex on fire to police when they arrive on the scene of the fire.

Sgt. Bluff police say Iverson told an officer that she started the fire with a lighter and lit a plastic bag with clothes on fire in her back bedroom because she wanted to die.

Iverson told police she left the house after she heard a loud “pop” and got scared.

Iverson told investigators she had been living with her parents at this residence for about three weeks. was not happy with herself and decided to hurt herself so she started the fire.

She was booked into the Woodbury County Jail Thursday on $35-thousand dollars bond.