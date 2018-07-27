ROSE HILL PARK IMPROVEMENTS TO BEGIN NEXT WEEK

Part of Grandview Boulevard will be closed beginning Monday for improvements that will be taking place at Rose Hill Park.

The city will close part of the 1400 and 1500 block of Grandview Boulevard so a contractor can begin construction of the Rose Hill Park Improvements and Expansion Project.

The project includes construction of a fire department themed splash pad, a picnic shelter, picnic tables, benches, trash receptacles and a new fence.

A detour will be posted along 16th Street, Douglas Street, and 14th Street.

Access to homes will be maintained both north and south of the closure.

The street will be closed to through traffic from Monday through August 10th.