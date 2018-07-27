REYNOLDS & TRUMP TALK INITIATIVES IN DUBUQUE MEETING

Governor Kim Reynolds greeted President Donald Trump when the president reached the tarmac in Dubuque Thursday, then Reynolds sat to Trump’s left for the hour-long round table discussion at the community college in Peosta.

Trump heaped praise on Reynolds.

OC…….. more advanced thought. :13

Reynolds welcomed Trump back to Iowa and spoke for a few minutes about workforce development initiatives.

OC……..you very much.” (fade) :12

The governor said during a private discussion with Trump she “implored him to allow year-round sales of E15 and resolve this trade issue that’s hurting Iowa farmers.”

The Iowa Democratic Party blasted Reynolds for tweeting her concerns, but not actually holding Trump accountable “when she’s in front of a T-V camera.”