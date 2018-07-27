NEBRASKA TO START COLLECTING ONLINE SALES TAX IN JANUARY

Nebraska is giving online businesses until 2019 to start collecting sales taxes on orders placed within the state.

The Department of Revenue announced Friday that so-called remote sellers must obtain a sales tax permit and begin collecting the tax by next January 1st.

The decision follows a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that gave states the authority to force out-of-state online retailers to collect sales taxes on their behalf.

Nebraska loses out on an estimated $30 million to $40 million a year in state tax revenue from online purchases.