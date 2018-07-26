MORE RE-CONSTRUCTION WILL BE COMING TO PART OF PIERCE STREET

Business owners on Pierce Street between 18th and 24th Streets met with city officials Thursday to talk about an upcoming construction project.

City Project Manager Brittany Anderson says that section of Pierce will be reconstructed over two years, but the project is months away from beginning:

OC………and the Hunt School project. ;15

Parts of Nebraska Street in that area have already been closed for the construction of utilities for the new elementary school.

Anderson says some of the business owners were concerned about adequate access for their customers:

OC………during their business hours. ;22

The project will include the replacement of all pavement, sidewalks, and utilities such as water mains, sanitary sewer, and storm water infrastructure.

Anderson says public meetings will take place in the coming months to further explain the project.