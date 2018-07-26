NEW TRIAL DATE SET FOR DOUBLE MURDER SUSPECT

A new trial date has been set for a Sioux City man accused of stabbing two people to death in January.

18-year-old Tran Walker’s trial is now set for October 16th.

Walker is charged with two counts of first degree murder in the deaths of his former girlfriend, 17-year-old Paiten Sullivan and a mutual friend, 18-year-old Felipe Negron Jr. on January 28th in Morningside.

Court documents state that Walker was in a car with the other two when he began to stab Sullivan because he was upset that she had broken up with him.

When Negron tried to intervene, Walker also stabbed him.

Walker remains held on one million dollars bond in the Woodbury County Jail.