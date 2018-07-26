MERCY MEDICAL CENTER HONORED FOR CARDIAC CARE

Mercy Medical Center of Sioux City has been honored by the American Heart Association for their cardiac care efforts.

Katie Bergen, Iowa Director of the American Hospital Association’s Quality and Systems Improvement division presented the awards to Mercy’s staff;

Mercy Cardiologist Dr. Jerome Pierson says the awards are thanks to the work of each person who interacts with the heart patients who are brought to the hospital:

The goal is to speed recovery and reduce re-admissions for patients and reduce system barriers to prompt treatment for heart attacks and heart failure.