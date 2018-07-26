HOLY TRINITY CHURCH TO CELEBRATE SIOUXLAND’S GREEK HERITAGE

Residents of Sioux City’s Greek community will be celebrating their heritage this weekend with food and entertainment.

Christine McAvoy says Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church is hosting its 18th annual “Greek Fest” at the church located at 900 6th Street:

OC……..to listen to. :20

The church itself has a century old history to it:

OC………beautiful structure. ;21

So enjoy a gyro and baklava at Greek Fest.

It takes place Friday from 5pm until 10pm and runs from 11am-10pm Saturday and 11am-3pm on Sunday.