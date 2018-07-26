DOG PARK ATTACK MAY LEAD TO CHANGES AT BACON CREEK PARK

Sioux City Police say a Rottweiler that killed another dog last week in the dog park at Bacon Creek Park will not be put down over the attack.

Captain Lisa Claeys says the incident where the Rottweiler fatally bit the Shih Tzu was investigated by the city’s Animal Control Department:

Claeys says while the dogs may run free in the dog park area, it’s still up to their owners to take care of and watch them:

Captain Claeys says it is not uncommon for dog bite incidents to occur in the dog park:

Claeys says it’s unknown what happened to cause the dog to bite the Shih Tzu.

Two Rottweilers were brought to the park by the same owner that night and she says neither had reportedly shown vicious behavior before or since the incident.

She emphasizes that just because a dog bites, that doesn’t mean the animal is vicious:

The City Council will likely take up the matter and discuss if changes are needed regarding the dog park regulations at their August 6th meeting.