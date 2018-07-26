CO-WORKER SAYS BIBLER WAS TROUBLED BEFORE FATAL LE MARS STABBING

Testimony ended early on day three of the Thomas Bibler murder trial in Plymouth County District Court.

Bibler is accused of fatally stabbing his sister, Shannon Bogh, in June of 2016.

Donna Hestermann of Remsen worked with Bibler at a Le Mars restaurant and testified that Bibler seemed to be emotionally troubled when he arrived at work the day the fatal stabbing took place to begin his shift.

Bibler’s ex-wife has custody of their children.

Hestermann says Bibler appeared sad and ready to cry since his ex-wife was forbidding him to see his children on Father’s Day.

She testified it was Shannon Bogh who often helped her brother during those times:

Hesterman says Bibler thought the world of his sister.

She said he wasn’t focused on his work that evening, and another co-worker who would at times bully Bibler was saying things that pushed Bibler’s emotional buttons:

Bibler would later leave work and went to his sister’s home where he allegedly stabbed her.

Another witness the prosecution planned to call was unavailable to testify so the bench trial was suspended until next Tuesday.