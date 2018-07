MOTORISTS HEADING DOWN PIERCE STREET THURSDAY MORNING GOT A PLEASANT SURPRISE FROM A SIOUX CITY POLICE OFFICER.

SGT. JASON ALLEN AND FELLOW OFFICERS FLAGGED DRIVERS DOWN TO HAND THEM A CUP OF COFFEE AT THE INTERSECTION OF 4TH AND PIERCE:

IF YOU MISSED OUT ON THE FREE COFFEE THURSDAY, CITY POLICE WILL HOLD ANOTHER SIMILAR EVENT IN OCTOBER.

THAT’S WHEN NATIONAL COFFEE WITH A COP DAY TAKES PLACE.