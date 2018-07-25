WINNEBAGO HEALTHCARE HOPES TO GROW TWELVE CLANS UNITY HOSPITAL

The Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska held a community celebration Wednesday to commemorate the tribe’s health service taking over control of the Twelve Clans Unity Hospital in Winnebago.

Danelle Smith, Executive Director of Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare, says the newly formed system hopes to grow the facility and earn re-certification as a health center:

Winnebago becomes the first tribe in the great plains region to assert their right to self-govern a hospital:

Smith says that plan includes hiring additional staff.



Jim Rixner of Sioux City is Board Chairman of Twelve Clans:

The ceremony included a community luncheon on the hospital grounds and traditional music and dancers.