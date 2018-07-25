TESTIMONY CONTINUES IN BIBLER LE MARS MURDER TRIAL

Testimony continued Wednesday in Plymouth County District Court at Le Mars on day two of the first degree murder trial of Thomas Bibler.

Bibler is accused of fatally stabbing his sister, Shannon Bogh, outside of her Le Mars home in June of 2016.

Le Mars Police officer Justin Daale testified about a knife found on a nightstand when authorities searched Bibler’s home:

Officer Daale says other knives were found in the home in a bathroom drawer:

Daale says police officers found evidence of blood near the driver’s side door of Bibler’s pickup truck when they processed the truck.

Le Mars Police Officer Jay King presented a timeline indicating Bibler’s whereabouts during the Saturday evening of the alleged murder.

Defense attorney Sharese Whitesell asked King if the police ever investigated suspects other than Bibler:

Philip refers to Shannon Bogh’s husband who was nearby when his wife was stabbed.

Officer King says he did investigate the inheritance left by Shannon’s father to her and her brother Thomas, as well as with Philip Bogh:

A member of the state medical examiner’s office also testified and presented autopsy photos of Shannon Bogh as evidence in the case.

The trial continues Thursday in Le Mars.