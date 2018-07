SOUTH DAKOTA SUSPECT CAUGHT AFTER HIGH SPEED CHASE THROUGH THREE STATES

A SOUTH DAKOTA MAN IS FACING CHARGES IN THREE STATES FOLLOWING A HIGH SPEED CHASE THROUGH THE METRO AREA TUESDAY EVENING.

32-YEAR-OLD CHRISTOPHER BARSE IS CHARGED WITH SECOND DEGREE THEFT, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA AND DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, ELUDING, SPEEDING AND RECKLESS DRIVING.

COURT DOCUMENTS STATE BARSE WAS DRIVING A STOLEN SOUTH DAKOTA MERCURY MOUNTAINEER WITH NO PLATES AND REFUSED TO STOP FOR SOUTH DAKOTA HIGHWAY PATROL OFFICERS ON INTERSTATE 29.

BARSE DROVE INTO SIOUX CITY THROUGH THE I-29 CONSTRUCTION ZONE AND THEN INTO NEBRASKA AT SPEED AT TIMES EXCEEDING 100 MILES AN HOUR.

HE CAME BACK INTO IOWA OVER THE VETERANS BRIDGE AND RAN OVER SPIKE STRIPS IN THE HARD ROCK CASINO PARKING LOT.

BARSE RAN FROM HIS VEHICLE AND TRIED TO HIDE IN THE CROWD ATTENDING THE OUTDOOR CONCERT AT HARD ROCK BUT WAS CAPTURED.

HE WAS BOOKED INTO THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $6525- DOLLARS BOND.