PLYMOUTH COUNTY FAIR BEGINS IN LE MARS

The best five days of summer begins in Le Mars Wednesday with the opening of the Plymouth County Fair.

Fair President Rich Benson says there will be great entertainment with music and grandstand events like the tuff truck contest:

OC………in the village. :11

Century Hall has undergone a major remodeling for this year’s fair:

OC……….and things like that. :13

Helicopter rides are back again this year.

Attendance fees remains the same at $10 per person, or $40 for a carload.

The Plymouth County Fair runs from Wednesday through Sunday.