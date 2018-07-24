FEDERAL AID COMING TO FARMERS SUFFERING FROM TRADE DISPUTES

The Trump Administration is announcing direct payments to farmers who’ve taken a financial hit due to international trade disputes.

The U-S-D-A also plans to buy dairy products, pork and other commodities like fruits and nuts for distribution to food banks.

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue spoke by phone with reporters Tuesday afternoon:

Perdue said up to 12 billion dollars is available for the effort and it does not require congressional approval.

Direct payments will be made to dairy and pork producers as well as farmers who grow soybeans, sorghum, wheat and cotton.

Greg Ibach is the U-S-D-A undersecretary for marketing and regulatory programs.

Republican Senator Chuck Grassley calls the proposal “encouraging for the short-term,” but Grassley says farmers ultimately want access to markets rather than “government hand-outs.”

U-S-D-A officials say more details about this plan, including how farmers are to be paid, will be released in the coming days.

Radio Iowa