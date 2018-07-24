FAMILY MEMBERS TESTIFY ON OPENING DAY OF THOMAS BIBLER MURDER TRIAL

Testimony began Tuesday morning in the Plymouth County trial of a Le Mars, Iowa man accused of the June 2016 stabbing death of his sister.

35-year-old Thomas Bibler is charged with first degree murder, willful injury and going armed with intent in the death of 27 year old Shannon Bogh at her residence in Le Mars.

Philip Bogh, the victim’s husband, testified that he and his wife had gone to dinner the evening of June 16th and returned home.

Shannon and their two-year-old child went outside to water flowers, and when Philip followed a short time later he found Shannon’s brother, Thomas Bibler, talking with them:

Philip Bogh then testified that Bibler moved away from Shannon and headed for his truck:

Lisa Bogh, Philip’s mother, had been baby-sitting the couple’s two youngest children while they were at dinner.

Lisa says she heard gasping and screaming outside and then Shannon ran back into the home and screamed at her to call 9-1-1:

Lisa Bogh says her daughter-in-law then told her she was afraid:

Plymouth County Sheriff Sgt. Rick Singer testified that Shannon Bogh was not responsive when he arrived at the scene.

She was taken to Floyd Valley Hospital where she died from her injury.

Judge Jeffrey Neary is presiding over the bench trial which is expected to last at least through Thursday.