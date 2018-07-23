WEATHER SERVICE SAYS TWO EF-3 TORNADOES STRUCK IOWA LAST WEEK

The National Weather Service has raised its count of tornadoes in the flurry that struck central Iowa last Thursday.

Meteorologist Jeff Johnson, at the Des Moines office says it’s a preliminary total.

Johnson says tornadoes that reach EF3 are very powerful, with winds up to 144 miles an hour, and that it’s rare to have that strong of a twister in Iowa, let alone two at once:

As many as 17 people were reported hurt in the storms, and no deaths.

The list does not include the two tornadoes that touched down that same day in southeast Iowa near Keosauqua.

Both were EF1s, according to the Quad Cities N-W-S office.

That takes the statewide total to 14 tornadoes for the day.