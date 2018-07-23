SEARCH CONTINUES FOR MISSING UNIVERSITY OF IOWA STUDENT

Relatives, friends and law enforcement are continuing to search for a University of Iowa student who went missing from her hometown in the eastern Iowa city of Brooklyn.

Authorities say 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts was reported missing Thursday.

A neighbor reported seeing her going for a jog Wednesday evening.

The Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that Tibbetts had not been found.

Posters placed around town have one word across the center: Missing.

Searchers have focused on fields between her home and where she was dog sitting.

Photo provided