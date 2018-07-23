REYNOLDS REMAINS CONCERNED OVER ESCALATING FEDERAL TRADE WAR

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says she’s in constant contact with state ag officials over the trade battle over tariffs that is continuing between the United States and other countries.

Reynolds told KSCJ News that trade with China remains critical to Iowa:

The governor is also concerned about Canada and Mexico and the North American Free Trade Agreement, but says China is the bigger problem:

Reynolds says no one wins in a trade war, and it’s not fair to balance the trade war on the backs of Iowa farmers.