PRESIDENT TRUMP TO RETURN TO IOWA THURSDAY

A northeast Iowa Republican congressman says President Donald Trump will visit Dubuque to attend a roundtable Thursday.
Rep. Rod Blum announced the visit Sunday.
State GOP Chairman Jeff Kaufmann spoke about the President at a party fundraiser Friday night in Des Moines:
President Trump last visited Dubuque in January 2016 when he was campaigning for the GOP’s presidential nomination.
Blum is facing a re-election challenge from Democrat Abby Finkenauer, who also is a Dubuque native.
Radio Iowa contributed to this story