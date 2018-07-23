PRESIDENT TRUMP TO RETURN TO IOWA THURSDAY

A northeast Iowa Republican congressman says President Donald Trump will visit Dubuque to attend a roundtable Thursday.

Rep. Rod Blum announced the visit Sunday.

State GOP Chairman Jeff Kaufmann spoke about the President at a party fundraiser Friday night in Des Moines:

OC………..always. :12

President Trump last visited Dubuque in January 2016 when he was campaigning for the GOP’s presidential nomination.

Blum is facing a re-election challenge from Democrat Abby Finkenauer, who also is a Dubuque native.

Radio Iowa contributed to this story