LE MARS MURDER SUSPECT TO FINALLY STAND TRIAL AFTER TWO YEARS

A Le Mars, Iowa man accused of the June 2016 stabbing death of his sister will stand trial in Plymouth County District Court today (Tuesday).

35-year-old Thomas Bibler is charged with first degree murder, willful injury and going armed with intent in the death of 27 year old Shannon Bogh at her residence in Le Mars.

Judge Jeffrey Neary will preside over the bench trial which is expected to last at least through Thursday.

Bibler’s trial has been delayed several times in the past two years for reasons including psychological evaluation and witness availability.