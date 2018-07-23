FORMER CHEF CHARGED WITH THEFT OF FUNDS FROM EMPLOYER

The former head chef at a Sioux City bar and grill is in custody facing charges for allegedly embezzling more than $46,000 dollars from the business.

52-year-old, Carlos Barrera, is charged with 1st degree theft.

Court documents state that Barrera ordered large quantities of beef, pork and mozzarella cheese from Staber Meats of Sioux City and charged the purchases to his employer’s account, the Ickey Nickel.

But instead of having the food delivered to the bar, Barrera picked it up in his personal vehicle and never brought the food back to the business.

The 53 alleged thefts occurred between May and November of 2017.

Barrera is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on $5,000 dollars bond.