100TH ANNIVERSARY OF ROUND BARN TO BE CELEBRATED AT PLYMOUTH COUNTY FAIR

The Plymouth County Fair opens to the public for its annual run on Wednesday, and its best known feature is celebrating a special anniversary.

The Tonsfeldt Round Barn is 100 years old.

Jordan Sitzmann of the Le Mars Area Chamber of Commerce’s Agriculture Division says this year’s exhibit will focus on historic Plymouth County barns:

Sitzmann says there are new interactive displays that will also be featured this year inside the round barn:

The Le Mars Area Chamber is hosting a coffee Tuesday morning at 9:30 at the round barn on the Plymouth County Fairgrounds.