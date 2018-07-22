RAGBRAI RIDERS BEGIN WEEK LONG TREK ACROSS IOWA

Thousands of bike riders enjoyed sunshine and mild temperatures on the first leg of the Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa.

The riders pedaled their way out of Onawa Sunday morning on a 43-and-a-half mile trek to Denison.

There the bikers enjoyed a concert and party ending the shortest ride of their journey.

Monday’s leg is the longest on the route, at 70-point-six miles, ending in Jefferson.

Tuesday the stretch is just over 62 miles, detouring around flood damaged roads before ending in Ames.

Photo courtesy Denison RAGBRAI committee/Facebook