ONE DRIVER ARRESTED & CHARGED AFTER TWO VEHICLE WESTSIDE CRASH

Updated 10;07am 7/23/18

A two car crash Sunday afternoon on the city’s westside ended with one of the drivers being arrested and charged.

Sioux City Police responded to the accident at West 4th and Allan streets around 4pm.

Police say one of the vehicles went through the stop sign and collided with the other car.

One of the drivers, 49-year-old Steven Huisman, was arrested and charged with OWI, failure to stop, no driver’s license and no insurance.

Huisman is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on $1000 bond.