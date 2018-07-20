TORNADO CLEAN UP UNDERWAY IN CENTRAL IOWA

Forecasters say at least five tornadoes touched down as an unexpected swarm of destructive storms hit central Iowa Thursday.

The storms injured at least 17 people, flattened buildings and forced the evacuation of a hospital.

Jeff Johnson of the National Weather Service says there were reports of more than two dozen tornadoes, but that they all likely stem from the same handful of twisters.

Marshalltown Fire Chief David Rierson says the city’s emergency infrastructure took a hit from the storm:

Justin Foss of Alliant energy says power is gradually being restored to their affected customers:

Foss says there are a lot of downed power lines creating a safety hazard for residents:

Survey teams are examining damage in Marshalltown and other locations where the tornadoes hit to determine the various funnel’s strength.

