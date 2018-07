SOUTH LEWIS BLVD OFF RAMP TO CLOSE FOR REPAIRS

This coming Monday Sioux City’s Engineering Division will close the off ramp off of South Lewis Boulevard to Cunningham Drive.

City crews will be making utility repairs at that location.

This closure is expected to take three days and be completed by the end of the day on Wednesday, July 25th.

A detour route along Leech Avenue and Cunningham Drive will be posted.