A Sioux City man is one of six people arrested by an Omaha based FBI task force on federal and state drug and criminal conspiracy charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says 45-year-old Torrey M. Vaughns was arrested on a Nebraska State warrant charging him with criminal conspiracy.

Four Omaha residents and a woman from Colorado Springs were also arrested on conspiracy and cocaine possession or distribution charges.

The charges all are related to an ongoing drug investigation in the Omaha area.