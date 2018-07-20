NEW PEDESTRIAN BRIDGE COMPLETES NORTHSIDE TRAIL SEGMENT

A new pedestrian trail bridge constructed over the Union Pacific Railroad tracks north of Outer Belt Drive in Leeds has opened to the public.

The trail was dedicated with a ribbon cutting event Friday.

Mayor Bob Scott says the one-point-two million dollar trail bridge project closes the gap between the Outer Drive Trail and the Floyd River Trail:

With the completed project, over five and a half miles of continuous trail can be enjoyed from Outer Drive and Hamilton Boulevard to 4th Street and Hoeven Drive.