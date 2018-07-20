GRASSLEY ACHIEVES SENATE VOTING MILESTONE

U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa has reached a milestone for not missing a vote in the United States Senate in 25 years.

July 20, 1993 marks the date when his current consecutive voting streak began.

The last vote Grassley missed occurred in 1993 when he was in Iowa due to the floods that ravaged the state.

To date, Grassley has cast 8,169 consecutive votes and holds the record for longest length of time without missing a vote in the history of the Senate.

Grassley broke that record in January of 2016, which was previously held by the late Wisconsin Senator William Proxmire.