ONAWA READIES FOR RAGBRAI RIDERS

THE CITY OF ONAWA IS MAKING FINAL PREPARATIONS TO GREET THOUSANDS OF VISITORS THIS WEEKEND FOR THE START OF RAGBRAI, THE REGISTER’S ANNUAL GREAT BIKE RIDE ACROSS IOWA.

JEN COLLISON OF THE ONAWA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE SAYS THE MONONA COUNTY COMMUNITY HAS PITCHED IN TO GET THE TOWN READY:

AROUND 30-THOUSAND PEOPLE ARE COMING TO ONAWA TO BEGIN THE BIKE RIDE ACROSS THE STATE SUNDAY MORNING.

COLLISON SAYS THERE ARE PLENTY OF PLACES FOR THEM TO STAY AT SATURDAY NIGHT:

THERE’S PLENTY OF ENTERTAINMENT, INCLUDING 35TH AND TAYLOR HEADLINING SATURDAY NIGHT:

OVER 200 VOLUNTEERS ARE HELPING WITH THE EFFORT.

ONAWA LAST HOSTED RAGBRAI IN 2004.