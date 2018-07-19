NEW BASKETBALL COURTS AT COOK PARK

There’s a new place to shoot hoops in Sioux City.

The city’s Parks and Recreation Department has finished installing new outdoor basketball courts at Cook Park at 505 Market Street.

The courts were opened for use this week on the former tennis court site.

That site now includes two full basketball courts with new backboards and rims, seal crack, fresh painting, and court striping.

The next Cook Park project will convert the old basketball courts into a Futsal Court with new fencing and synthetic grass.

The basketball courts are open daily from 7:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.